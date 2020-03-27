Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSTR. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.