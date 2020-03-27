Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Decreased by Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.