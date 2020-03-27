Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NYSE AMN opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,762,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.