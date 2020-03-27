Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut by Analyst

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

ABTX opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $149,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,078.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,475,120. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 348,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

