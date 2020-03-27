Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $12.12 on Friday. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

