Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 560.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $8,049,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

