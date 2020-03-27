Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,611 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

