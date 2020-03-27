Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WNEB. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

