Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered by Analyst

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after buying an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after buying an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

