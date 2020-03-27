Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $489.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.