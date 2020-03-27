Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

