Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FBK stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

