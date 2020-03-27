Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amalgamated Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

