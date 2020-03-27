Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Issued By KeyCorp

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOS. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

