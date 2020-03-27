Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,676 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 107,801 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 296.87%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

