Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO M Grier Eliasek Acquires 100,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.