ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OILU)

ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,505 call options.

NYSEARCA OILU opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

