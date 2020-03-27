ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Trading 7.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $22.80, 280,746 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 138,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.
ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UYG)
ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.
