Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

