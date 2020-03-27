Prime-XI (PXI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 101% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 103.6% higher against the dollar. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $2,920.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

