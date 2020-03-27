Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 544,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 511,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTS. TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $224,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $351.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

