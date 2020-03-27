Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.85.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 over the last quarter.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

