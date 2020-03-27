Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Post by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.