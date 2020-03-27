Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,600 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the February 27th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BPOP opened at $35.51 on Friday. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $80,055,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Popular by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. BTIG Research cut their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

