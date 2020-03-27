Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

