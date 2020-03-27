Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $263.18 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

