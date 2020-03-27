Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the February 27th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 8,117.1% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 1,908,161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 460.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 291,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.47%.

