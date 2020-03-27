Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.22). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

