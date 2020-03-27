Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

