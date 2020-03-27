Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

UG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.75 ($26.45).

EPA UG opened at €12.59 ($14.64) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.20 and its 200 day moving average is €20.62. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

