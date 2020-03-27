PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,518,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

PKI stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

