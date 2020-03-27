People (CVE:PEO) PT Lowered to C$10.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

CVE:PEO opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $452.94 million and a PE ratio of -112.90. People has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

