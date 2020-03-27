Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$412,850.00 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

Shares of PPL opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.06%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.10.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

