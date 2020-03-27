Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Peabody Energy traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 2,022,115 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,492,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 41,436.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 219,200 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $319.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

