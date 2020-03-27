PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Purchases 185,044 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 185,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $806,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PBFX stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.65%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBFX shares. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

