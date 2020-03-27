Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Paypal also reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

