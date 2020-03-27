Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Park National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Park National stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Park National has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $105.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

