Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

