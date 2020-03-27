Pagerduty (PD) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pagerduty to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pagerduty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2282 10125 17774 955 2.56

Pagerduty presently has a consensus target price of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 36.01%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagerduty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -23.90 Pagerduty Competitors $2.10 billion $345.27 million 0.85

Pagerduty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -58.72% -93.97% -6.69%

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

