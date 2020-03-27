Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

