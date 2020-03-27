Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $49.05 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.