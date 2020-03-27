Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oracle stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

