Oppenheimer Comments on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MIST. Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 295,476 shares of company stock worth $4,951,944.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

