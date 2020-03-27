Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

