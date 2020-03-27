One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. One Stop Systems updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.