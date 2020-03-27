One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%.

One Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on One Group Hospitality from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.