On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

OTB stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.92) on Friday. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 214.60 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a market cap of $294.45 million and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

