Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Okta stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $110,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,972,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

