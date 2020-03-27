Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 472.0% in March

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 472.0% from the February 27th total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

NYSE NRK opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

