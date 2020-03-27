Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the February 27th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,784,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 246,680 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

NYSE:JGH opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

